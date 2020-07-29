The Senior Vice-President & Corporate Secretary of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Corporate Secretary of FirstService (FSV – Research Report), Douglas G Cooke, sold shares of FSV for $1.57M.

Following Douglas G Cooke’s last FSV Sell transaction on February 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 33.0%.

Based on FirstService’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $634 million and quarterly net profit of $5.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $574 million and had a GAAP net loss of $279 million. The company has a one-year high of $119.38 and a one-year low of $57.38. Currently, FirstService has an average volume of 28.49K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.77, reflecting a 10.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on FirstService has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.