The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report), Lance Garner Follett, bought shares of WPRT for $11K.

In addition to Lance Garner Follett, 12 other WPRT executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Follett’s first Buy trade following 11 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Westport Fuel Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $76.44 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,140,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.95 and a one-year low of $1.12. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, reflecting a -52.0% downside. Starting in November 2020, WPRT received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $62.33K worth of WPRT shares and purchased $748.2K worth of WPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Westport Fuel Systems has been positive according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.