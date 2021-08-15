The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Open Text is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Open Text (OTEX – Research Report), Douglas Michael Parker, exercised options to sell 345 OTEX shares for a total transaction value of $18.08K.

Following Douglas Michael Parker’s last OTEX Sell transaction on November 21, 2017, the stock climbed by 21.7%. In addition to Douglas Michael Parker, 12 other OTEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Open Text’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $894 million and quarterly net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $827 million and had a net profit of $26.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.57 and a one-year low of $36.18. Currently, Open Text has an average volume of 305.35K.

The insider sentiment on Open Text has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.