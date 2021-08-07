The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Lundin Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report), Peter Thomas Rockandel, exercised options to sell 25,000 LUNMF shares for a total transaction value of $279.3K.

Following Peter Thomas Rockandel’s last LUNMF Sell transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $872 million and quarterly net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533 million and had a net profit of $38.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 47.63K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.90, reflecting a -18.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold LUNMF with a $14.50 price target.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.