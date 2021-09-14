The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Enbridge is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Enbridge (ENB – Research Report), Allen Carter Capps, exercised options to sell 828 ENB shares for a total transaction value of $33.43K.

Following Allen Carter Capps’ last ENB Sell transaction on March 05, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.9%.

Based on Enbridge’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.96 billion and had a net profit of $1.74 billion. The company has a one-year high of $41.13 and a one-year low of $26.97.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.84, reflecting a -9.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Enbridge has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allen Carter Capps’ trades have generated a -6.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Enbridge, Inc. is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that transports crude and other liquid hydrocarbons. The pipeline giant is also engaged in renewable power generation, gas distribution and storage as well as energy marketing services.