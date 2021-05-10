The Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Capstone Mining is Exercising Options

On May 8 it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Corporate Development of Capstone Mining (CSFFF – Research Report), Jason Paul Howe, exercised options to sell 80,000 CSFFF shares for a total transaction value of $453.1K.

This is Howe’s first Sell trade following 13 Buy transactions. Following Jason Paul Howe’s last CSFFF Sell transaction on December 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

Based on Capstone Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $204 million and quarterly net profit of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 34.75K. The company has a one-year high of $5.32 and a one-year low of $0.34.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CSFFF with a $6.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.18, reflecting a 3.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Capstone Mining has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.