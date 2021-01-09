The Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Cameco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Cameco (CCJ – Research Report), Brian Arthur Reilly, exercised options to sell 49,615 CCJ shares for a total transaction value of $910K.

Following this transaction Brian Arthur Reilly’s holding in the company was decreased by 30% to a total of $400.1K. In addition to Brian Arthur Reilly, 4 other CCJ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cameco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $379 million and GAAP net loss of -$60,770,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.87 and a one-year low of $5.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.73, reflecting a 6.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian Arthur Reilly’s trades have generated a 62.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.