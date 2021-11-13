The Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Ball (NYSE: BLL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Ball (BLL – Research Report), Ronald J Lewis, bought shares of BLL for $912.6K.

Following this transaction Ronald J Lewis’ holding in the company was increased by 116% to a total of $1.74 million. Following Ronald J Lewis’ last BLL Buy transaction on September 16, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Based on Ball’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.55 billion and quarterly net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.09 billion and had a net profit of $241 million. The company has a one-year high of $98.88 and a one-year low of $77.95. BLL’s market cap is $30.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $99.78, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ball has been positive according to 135 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.