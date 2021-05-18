The Senior Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer of goeasy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer of goeasy (EHMEF – Research Report), Andrea Fiederer, exercised options to sell 5,334 EHMEF shares for a total transaction value of $768.1K.

This recent transaction decreases Andrea Fiederer’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $2.16 million.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $170 million and quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $21.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $126.64 and a one-year low of $33.20. Currently, goeasy has an average volume of 50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.64, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $768.1K worth of EHMEF shares and purchased $60.99K worth of EHMEF shares. The insider sentiment on goeasy has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrea Fiederer's trades have generated a 93.3% average return based on past transactions.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.