The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Waste Connections is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report), Mary Anne Whitney, exercised options to sell 801 WCN shares for a total transaction value of $79.59K.

In addition to Mary Anne Whitney, 11 other WCN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Mary Anne Whitney’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $4.41 million.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 293847.97. The company has a one-year high of $111.04 and a one-year low of $70.87. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 455.08K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.25, reflecting a -16.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Connections has been negative according to 141 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.