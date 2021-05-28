The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Stella-Jones (Other OTC: STLJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Stella-Jones (STLJF – Research Report), Silvana Travaglini, bought shares of STLJF for $23.32K.

This recent transaction increases Silvana Travaglini’s holding in the company by 50% to a total of $57.44K. Following Silvana Travaglini’s last STLJF Buy transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.5%.

Based on Stella-Jones’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $623 million and quarterly net profit of $56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $508 million and had a net profit of $28 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.01 and a one-year low of $23.99. Currently, Stella-Jones has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.35, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including CIBC and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Stella-Jones has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.