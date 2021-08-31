The Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Interfor (Other OTC: IFSPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer of Interfor (IFSPF – Research Report), Richard Pozzebon, bought shares of IFSPF for $236.1K.

Following this transaction Richard Pozzebon’s holding in the company was increased by 62% to a total of $501.9K. In addition to Richard Pozzebon, one other IFSPF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Interfor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $419 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $397 million and had a net profit of $3.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.00 and a one-year low of $11.03.

Starting in September 2020, IFSPF received 51 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.56, reflecting a -39.1% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Interfor has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.