The Senior Vice-President Business Development of Surge Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Business Development of Surge Energy (ZPTAF – Research Report), Margaret Ann Elekes, exercised options to sell 215,906 ZPTAF shares for a total transaction value of $69.46K.

Following this transaction Margaret Ann Elekes’ holding in the company was decreased by 19%. In addition to Margaret Ann Elekes, 8 other ZPTAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 61.68. Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 25.79K. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.33, reflecting a -28.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $207.1K worth of ZPTAF shares and purchased $4,269 worth of ZPTAF shares. The insider sentiment on Surge Energy has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.