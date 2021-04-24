The Senior Officer of Zonetail (Other OTC: ZTLLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Zonetail (ZTLLF – Research Report), J Errol Farr, bought shares of ZTLLF for $6,650.

Following this transaction J Errol Farr’s holding in the company was increased by 90% to a total of $10.6K. This is Farr’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:AGO back in January 2019

ZTLLF’s market cap is $6.67 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.10.

J Errol Farr's trades have generated a -16.4% average return based on past transactions.

Zonetail Inc is a Canada based mobile technology company. It provides mobile platforms to hotels and condominiums connecting the guests of a hotel and the residents of a condo to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device. Included on both platforms is an explore section highlighting the businesses and services in the local area. The company derives revenue from the fees charged for services offered within the platform.