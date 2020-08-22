The Senior Officer of Xanadu Mines (Other OTC: XANAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Xanadu Mines (XANAF – Research Report), Mathew Nevil Welch, bought shares of XANAF for $1.09M.

This recent transaction increases Mathew Nevil Welch’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $5.74 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Xanadu Mines has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xanadu Mines Ltd is an exploration company with a focus on Mongolia. Its business involves exploring and developing various mineral exploration projects in Mongolia. The company aims at recover copper and gold through the exploration of its properties. The projects it is engaged in include Kharmagtai, Red Mountain and Yellow Mountain.