The Senior Officer of Whitehorse Gold Corp (Other OTC: WHGDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Whitehorse Gold Corp (WHGDF – Research Report), David Tokpay Kong, sold shares of WHGDF for $5,760.

The company has a one-year high of $3.94 and a one-year low of $0.80. WHGDF’s market cap is $49.83 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.90.

Whitehorse Gold is focused on its wholly owned Skukum Gold Project located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the southern Yukon. The project consists of 1,051 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometres and is located approximately 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum high-grade gold deposits and multiple high-priority exploration targets. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, an all-weather 50-person camp, approximately 4.8 kilometres of underground workings, an extensive surface road network and a previously operating 300-tpd mill along with a tailings management facility and service buildings.