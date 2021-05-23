The Senior Officer of Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Whitecap Resources (SPGYF – Research Report), Michael John Nerbas, bought shares of SPGYF for $9,520.

Following this transaction Michael John Nerbas’ holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $115.7K. In addition to Michael John Nerbas, 6 other SPGYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Whitecap Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $472 million and quarterly net profit of $19.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $272 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.11 billion. The company has a one-year high of $5.40 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 26.06K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.55, reflecting a -28.2% downside. 10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2021, SPGYF received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Whitecap Resources has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael John Nerbas' trades have generated a 5.3% average return based on past transactions.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.