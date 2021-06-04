The Senior Officer of West Fraser Timber Co (NYSE: WFG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of West Fraser Timber Co (WFG – Research Report), Mark Richard Dubois-Phillips, bought shares of WFG for $10.05K.

Following this transaction Mark Richard Dubois-Phillips’ holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $234.3K. This is Dubois-Phillips’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OSB back in September 2020

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on West Fraser Timber Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion and quarterly net profit of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $743 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.53 and a one-year low of $29.01. Currently, West Fraser Timber Co has an average volume of 50.98K.

Starting in October 2020, WFG received 41 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.54, reflecting a -31.5% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.39M worth of WFG shares and purchased $10.05K worth of WFG shares. The insider sentiment on West Fraser Timber Co has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is an integrated wood products company. Its products include lumber, wood chips, plywood, pulp and newsprint. Its products include Spruce-Pine-Fir, laminated veneer, and southern yellow pine lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, treated wood, pulp and paper. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, Panels, Pulp and Paper, and Intracompany Fibre Sales. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr., Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.