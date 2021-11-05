The Senior Officer of VPN Technologies (Other OTC: SRBBF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of VPN Technologies (SRBBF – Research Report), Jan Urata, sold shares of SRBBF for $7,670.

This is Urata’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AGFAF back in March 2020

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Currently, VPN Technologies has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Subscribe Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the technology business. The company maintains its focus on Software as a Service, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile, Cloud Computing and Disruptive & Innovative Technology.