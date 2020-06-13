The Senior Officer of Trifecta Gold (Other OTC: TRRFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Trifecta Gold (TRRFF – Research Report), Glenn Robert Yeadon, bought shares of TRRFF for $10K.

This recent transaction increases Glenn Robert Yeadon’s holding in the company by 86% to a total of $17.35K. This is Yeadon’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:TRO back in September 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,660 worth of TRRFF shares and purchased $20.5K worth of TRRFF shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. operates as a precious metal exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects. Its projects include Eureka, Trident Gold, Triple Crown, and Yuge. The company was founded on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.