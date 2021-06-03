The Senior Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD – Research Report), Michael George Rhodes, exercised options to sell 31,784 TD shares for a total transaction value of $2.78M.

In addition to Michael George Rhodes, 2 other TD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $73.85 and a one-year low of $42.90. Currently, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average volume of 138.48K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $76.54, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.37M worth of TD shares and purchased $800.5K worth of TD shares. The insider sentiment on Toronto Dominion Bank has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Incorporated in 1955, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a leading provider of financial products and services in Canada. It is the sixth largest bank in North America by

branches and serves over 26 million customers. It operates through Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments.