The Senior Officer of Thomson Reuters is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of Thomson Reuters (TRI – Research Report), Charlotte Rushton, exercised options to sell 3,745 TRI shares for a total transaction value of $328.3K.

Following this transaction Charlotte Rushton’s holding in the company was decreased by 21% to a total of $1.9 million. Following Charlotte Rushton’s last TRI Sell transaction on February 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Thomson Reuters’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $562 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $1.32 billion. The company has a one-year high of $89.97 and a one-year low of $52.23. Currently, Thomson Reuters has an average volume of 541.10K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.97, reflecting a -14.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Thomson Reuters has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charlotte Rushton’s trades have generated a -14.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a multinational media conglomerate which engages in providing news and business information services to professionals. It offers value-added information and technology to users in the fields of accounting, financial services, law, tax, corporate training and assessment, reference information, higher education, scientific research and healthcare.