The Senior Officer of The Valens (Other OTC: VLNCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of The Valens (VLNCF – Research Report), Paolo Pero, sold shares of VLNCF for $111.2K.

Based on The Valens’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.76 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,659,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.53 million. Currently, The Valens has an average volume of 10.07K. The company has a one-year high of $3.31 and a one-year low of $1.04.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.84, reflecting a -44.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Valens has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.