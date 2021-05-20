The Senior Officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (Other OTC: TGODF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF – Research Report), Michel Gagne, bought shares of TGODF for $15K.

This recent transaction increases Michel Gagne’s holding in the company by 270% to a total of $17.4K. In addition to Michel Gagne, one other TGODF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.7 million and quarterly net profit of $12.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $73.15 million. Currently, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings has an average volume of 10.23K. The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of medical cannabis solutions. It operates through Production and Distribution of Cannabis and Related Products; and Production and Distribution of Hemp Related Products segments. The company was founded on November 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.