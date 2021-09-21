The Senior Officer of Temas Resources (Other OTC: TMASF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Temas Resources (TMASF – Research Report), Michael Alexander Dehn, bought shares of TMASF for $11.5K.

This is Dehn’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:JOR back in June 2018 In addition to Michael Alexander Dehn, one other TMASF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Temas Resources has an average volume of 58.70K. The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.17.

Temas Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and owns a portfolio of one property, the Property.