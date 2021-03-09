The Senior Officer of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Teck Resources (TECK – Research Report), Sepanta Dorri, sold shares of TECK for $69.27K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $5.60.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.23, reflecting a -8.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Teck Resources has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sepanta Dorri’s trades have generated a 67.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The Steelmaking Coal segment exports steelmaking coal. The Copper segment produces copper in Canada, Chile, Peru, North America, and South America. The Zinc segment operates fully integrated zinc, lead smelting, and refining facilities. The Energy segment covers the oil sands mining and processing operations. The Corporate segment provides administrative, technical, financial, and other support to all of the business units. The company was founded on September 24, 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.