The Senior Officer of Tarachi Gold (Other OTC: TRGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Tarachi Gold (TRGGF – Research Report), Cameron David Tymstra, bought shares of TRGGF for $4,775.

This recent transaction increases Cameron David Tymstra’s holding in the company by 45% to a total of $12.24K.

Tarachi Gold Corp is a gold development and exploration company engaged in the evaluation and development of assets in Mexico. The company’s project includes San Javier, Pretoria, Chivitas, Jabali, Texana, and Tarachi concessions in the prolific Mulatos gold belt.