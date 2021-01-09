The Senior Officer of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report), Joseph Anthony Vetrone, bought shares of SU for $43.3K.

Following Joseph Anthony Vetrone’s last SU Buy transaction on October 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.5%. Following this transaction Joseph Anthony Vetrone’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $662.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $34.56 and a one-year low of $9.61. SU’s market cap is $28.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.10.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.27, reflecting a -10.6% downside. Nine different firms, including RBC Capital and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Suncor Energy has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing. The Oil Sands segment refers to the operations in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta to develop and produce synthetic crude oil and related products through the recovery and upgrading of bitumen from mining and in situ operations. The Exploration and Production segment includes offshore activity in East Coast Canada the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Libya, and Syria, and exploration and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The Refining & Marketing segment is the refining of crude oil products and the distribution & marketing of these and other purchased products through retail stations located in Canada and the United State, as well as a lubricants plant located in Eastern Canada. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.