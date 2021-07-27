The Senior Officer of Stuhini Exploration (Other OTC: STXPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Stuhini Exploration (STXPF – Research Report), Charles Shigeo Kamimura, bought shares of STXPF for $39.5K.

This recent transaction increases Charles Shigeo Kamimura’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $289.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

STXPF’s market cap is $9.43 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -20.80. Currently, Stuhini Exploration has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.72 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Stuhini Exploration has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stuhini Exploration Ltd is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Metla Property and Ruby Creek property.