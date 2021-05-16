The Senior Officer of Stantec (NYSE: STN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Stantec (STN – Research Report), Catherine Margaret Schefer, bought shares of STN for $142.5K.

Following this transaction Catherine Margaret Schefer’s holding in the company was increased by 31% to a total of $855.9K. Following Catherine Margaret Schefer’s last STN Buy transaction on November 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $47.56 and a one-year low of $27.79. Currently, Stantec has an average volume of 59.15K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 107.21.

Eight different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.60, reflecting a -12.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Stantec has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.