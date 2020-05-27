The Senior Officer of Stantec is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Stantec (STN – Research Report), Robert Harold Seager, exercised options to sell 6,684 STN shares for a total transaction value of $278.2K.

In addition to Robert Harold Seager, 4 other STN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stantec’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $39.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.15 billion and had a net profit of $44.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $20.22. Currently, Stantec has an average volume of 41.80K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.48, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Stantec has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.