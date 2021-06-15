The Senior Officer of Stamper Oil & Gas (Other OTC: STMGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Stamper Oil & Gas (STMGF – Research Report), Natasha Sever, bought shares of STMGF for $18K.

This is Sever’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:LMGC back in November 2019

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the business of acquiring and exploring of natural resource properties. It evaluates international oil and gas exploration, and development opportunities. The company focus is on international oil and gas; late stage exploration and development, production projects and secondarily on mineral resources. Stamper Oil & Gas was founded on September 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.