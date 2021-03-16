The Senior Officer of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Sierra Wireless (SWIR – Research Report), James Patrick Ryan, bought shares of SWIR for $98.1K.

This recent transaction increases James Patrick Ryan’s holding in the company by 244% to a total of $150.5K. In addition to James Patrick Ryan, one other SWIR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.22 and a one-year low of $4.31. SWIR’s market cap is $660 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.60. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 270.45K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $21.17, reflecting a -15.1% downside. Four different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $480.6K worth of SWIR shares and purchased $136.9K worth of SWIR shares. The insider sentiment on Sierra Wireless has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT). The OEM Solutions segment includes standards-based wireless technologies and support open source initiatives that enable OEMs and system integrators to get IoT solutions to market faster. The Enterprise Solutions segment focuses in networking solutions comprised of cellular gateways and routers that are complemented by cloud-based services and on-premise software for secure device and network management. The Internet-of-Things Services segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.