The Senior Officer of Rise Gold (Other OTC: RYES) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Rise Gold (RYES – Research Report), Eileen Au, sold shares of RYES for $9,728.

This is Au’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:LX.H back in September 2016

Currently, Rise Gold has an average volume of 69. The company has a one-year high of $0.83 and a one-year low of $0.31.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9,728 worth of RYES shares and purchased $201K worth of RYES shares. The insider sentiment on Rise Gold has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rise Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. Its focuses on grass valley gold camp, and Idaho Maryland mine projects. The company was founded on February 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.