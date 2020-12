The Senior Officer of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Repare Therapeutics (RPTX – Research Report), Cameron Black, sold shares of RPTX for $51.38K.

Following Cameron Black’s last RPTX Sell transaction on July 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.0%. In addition to Cameron Black, 5 other RPTX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $21.45. RPTX’s market cap is $1.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.10. Currently, Repare Therapeutics has an average volume of 25.85K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.67, reflecting a -16.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Repare Therapeutics has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.