The Senior Officer of Planet 13 Holdings (Other OTC: PLNHF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF – Research Report), Christopher Brian Wren, sold shares of PLNHF for $1.25M.

Based on Planet 13 Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.14 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,905,317. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.67 and a one-year low of $1.04. PLNHF’s market cap is $1.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -115.90.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.