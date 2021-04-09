The Senior Officer of PharmaCielo (Other OTC: PCLOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of PharmaCielo (PCLOF – Research Report), Jaramillo Claudia Jimenez, bought shares of PCLOF for $36K.

This recent transaction increases Jaramillo Claudia Jimenez’s holding in the company by 18% to a total of $290.2K.

PCLOF’s market cap is $198 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a one-year high of $2.33 and a one-year low of $0.29.

PharmaCielo Ltd is a pharma company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors.