The Senior Officer of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Pembina Pipeline (PBA – Research Report), Jennifer Harker, bought shares of PBA for $13.64K.

Following this transaction Jennifer Harker’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $63K. Following Jennifer Harker’s last PBA Buy transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $40.65 and a one-year low of $10.58. Currently, Pembina Pipeline has an average volume of 285.25K.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.98, reflecting a -11.7% downside. Starting in August 2020, PBA received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Pembina Pipeline has been positive according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure. The Facilities segment consists of processing and fractionation facilities and related infrastructure that delivers the firm’s customers with natural gas and NGL services. The Marketing and New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities. The company was founded on September 29, 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.