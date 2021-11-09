The Senior Officer of Paramount Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Paramount Resources (PRMRF – Research Report), Mark Gordon Franko, exercised options to sell 20,925 PRMRF shares for a total transaction value of $496.7K.

Following this transaction Mark Gordon Franko’s holding in the company was decreased by 40% to a total of $204.9K.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $300 million and GAAP net loss of -$74,279,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $2.25.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.23, reflecting a -17.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Paramount Resources has been neutral according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.