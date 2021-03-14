The Senior Officer of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (Other OTC: ORTIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF – Research Report), Guy Paul Allard, bought shares of ORTIF for $2,800.

Following this transaction Guy Paul Allard’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $47.66K. In addition to Guy Paul Allard, one other ORTIF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has an average volume of 53.30K. ORTIF’s market cap is $13.92 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a one-year high of $0.78 and a one-year low of $0.

The insider sentiment on Ortho Regenerative Technologies has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.