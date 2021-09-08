The Senior Officer of Nutrien is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Nutrien (NTR – Research Report), Raef M Sully, exercised options to sell 29,154 NTR shares for a total transaction value of $1.79M.

Following Raef M Sully’s last NTR Sell transaction on February 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.6%. In addition to Raef M Sully, one other NTR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.43 billion and had a net profit of $765 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.93 and a one-year low of $36.59. NTR’s market cap is $35.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.60.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.00, reflecting a -17.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.84M worth of NTR shares and purchased $50.22K worth of NTR shares. The insider sentiment on Nutrien has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers.