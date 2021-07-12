The Senior Officer of NuLegacy Gold (Other OTC: NULGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of NuLegacy Gold (NULGF – Research Report), Gregory Todd Chu, sold shares of NULGF for $7,000.

This is Chu’s first Sell trade following 12 Buy transactions.

NULGF’s market cap is $60.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -38.00. Currently, NuLegacy Gold has an average volume of 190.10K.

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.