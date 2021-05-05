The Senior Officer of New Energy Metals (Other OTC: NEMCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of New Energy Metals (NEMCF – Research Report), Stuart Roland Ross, bought shares of NEMCF for $6,000.

This is Ross’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CDYCF back in October 2017

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NEMCF’s market cap is $2.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.20. Currently, New Energy Metals has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Energy Metals Corp is a Canada-based mining company. Principally it is engaged in the business of acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties. The company is focused on the development of the Cristal Copper project located northernmost Chile, adjacent to the Peruvian border.