May 5, 2021

The Senior Officer of New Energy Metals (Other OTC: NEMCF) is Buying Shares

By Carrie Williams

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of New Energy Metals (NEMCFResearch Report), Stuart Roland Ross, bought shares of NEMCF for $6,000.

This is Ross’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CDYCF back in October 2017

NEMCF’s market cap is $2.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.20. Currently, New Energy Metals has an average volume of .

New Energy Metals Corp is a Canada-based mining company. Principally it is engaged in the business of acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties. The company is focused on the development of the Cristal Copper project located northernmost Chile, adjacent to the Peruvian border.

