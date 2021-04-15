The Senior Officer of Nedbank Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Nedbank Group (NDBKF – Research Report), T G Sibiya, exercised options to sell 1,274 NDBKF shares for a total transaction value of $177.9K.

Following T G Sibiya’s last NDBKF Sell transaction on May 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to T G Sibiya, 4 other NDBKF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

NDBKF’s market cap is $4.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $5.80. Currently, Nedbank Group has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Nedbank Group has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries. The Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions. The Nedbank Retail and Business Banking segment involves banking assurance products and services, as well as transactional accounts, home loans, vehicle and asset finance, cards, personal loans, and investments. The Nedbank Wealth segment provides a range of financial services through three divisions of wealth management, asset management, and insurance. The Centre segment consists of various support services. Nedbank Group was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.