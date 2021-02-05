The Senior Officer of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Methanex (MEOH – Research Report), Colin Bell, sold shares of MEOH for $122.4K.

In addition to Colin Bell, one other MEOH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Methanex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $811 million and GAAP net loss of -$26,820,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $769 million and had a net profit of $8.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.27 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 616.76K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.15, reflecting a -22.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $398.8K worth of MEOH shares and purchased $11.03M worth of MEOH shares. The insider sentiment on Methanex has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.