The Senior Officer of Mega Uranium (Other OTC: MGAFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Mega Uranium (MGAFF – Research Report), Larry Goldberg, sold shares of MGAFF for $22.5K.

This is Goldberg’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on UUUU back in February 2016 In addition to Larry Goldberg, one other MGAFF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Mega Uranium has an average volume of 729.78K. MGAFF’s market cap is $60.03 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -853.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40K worth of MGAFF shares and purchased $12.99K worth of MGAFF shares. The insider sentiment on Mega Uranium has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mega Uranium Ltd. focuses on the exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was founded on January 24, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.