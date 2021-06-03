The Senior Officer of MEG Energy (Other OTC: MEGEF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report), Sorin Bujor, sold shares of MEGEF for $207.4K.

Following Sorin Bujor’s last MEGEF Sell transaction on April 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.6%. In addition to Sorin Bujor, one other MEGEF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on MEG Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $921 million and GAAP net loss of -$17,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $671 million and had a GAAP net loss of $284 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.41 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 13.51K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.72, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on MEG Energy has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.