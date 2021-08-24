The Senior Officer of MedMen Enterprises (Other OTC: MMNFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF – Research Report), Jason Marc Adler, sold shares of MMNFF for $200.1K.

In addition to Jason Marc Adler, 2 other MMNFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

MMNFF’s market cap is $190 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.30. The company has a one-year high of $1.47 and a one-year low of $0.10.

The insider sentiment on MedMen Enterprises has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jason Marc Adler's trades have generated a 57.7% average return based on past transactions.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.