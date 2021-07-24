The Senior Officer of Major Precious Metals (Other OTC: SIZYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Major Precious Metals (SIZYF – Research Report), Anthony Joseph Williams., bought shares of SIZYF for $105K.

This is Williams.’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:UFO back in January 2016 In addition to Anthony Joseph Williams., one other SIZYF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Major Precious Metals has an average volume of 40.00K. SIZYF’s market cap is $57.72 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.5K worth of SIZYF shares and purchased $205K worth of SIZYF shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eastern Zinc Corp is a junior exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resources properties.