The Senior Officer of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Magna International (MGA – Research Report), Anton Mayer, bought shares of MGA for $21.86K.

Following this transaction Anton Mayer’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $473.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Magna International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.57 billion and quarterly net profit of $738 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.4 billion and had a net profit of $440 million. The company has a one-year high of $94.03 and a one-year low of $22.75. MGA’s market cap is $28.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.20.

10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.54, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27.19M worth of MGA shares and purchased $21.86K worth of MGA shares. The insider sentiment on Magna International has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.